Home or away, it doesn't matter to rampant India - Kohli

After India clinched a series win over Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli said his team had the confidence to play anywhere without fear.

by Omnisport News 06 Aug 2017, 20:47 IST

India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli says India no longer pay attention to whether they are playing at home or away after they clinched an eighth Test series victory in succession on Sunday.

Kohli's men triumphed by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory caps a run of series wins for the world's top-ranked Test side that stretches back to a 2015 success in the same country.

That sequence includes three wins on their travels but Kohli insists location is no longer a factor in how his team approach a Test match.

"We are not looking at Test matches as home and away any more, we are look at Test matches as Test matches. We want to win anywhere that we play," said Kohli.

"If we believe enough in our abilities then we are not really bothered about where we are playing.

"That kind of energy I can sense in the team, and the team believes that as well.

"We have to only look to win Test matches, however it may be, on whatever pitch and in whatever conditions.

"We are creating a habit of winning and that can be carried on in future as well."

He added: "From the stats point of view, these things look great. But for us as a team it's all about achieving those smaller goals every time that we go out to play a Test match because this is the priority. Test matches are the most important for us.

"And everyone plays with a lot of passion. In the last nine Tests, six times we've got 600 runs, so that shows the hunger of the batsmen waiting for an opportunity and the lower-order contributions as well.

"All these things feel great as a team in the dressing room."

The third and final test begins in Pallekele next Saturday.