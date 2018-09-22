Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I don't have to prove anything to anyone: Jadeja

PTI
NEWS
News
231   //    22 Sep 2018, 10:56 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Ravindra Jadeja kept count of the number of days he was out of India's One-day squad

Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja kept count of the number of days he was out of India's One-day squad and once in, he made it count with four wickets and stated "I don't have" to prove anything to anyone.

The left-arm spinner, who is also a handy bat, returned, in his own words, after around 480 days, with very impressive figures of 4/29 and bagged the Man-of-the-Match Award in India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

"I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days. The earlier gaps have not been this long," Jadeja told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Making a statement of sorts, he said, "I don't have to prove anything to anyone. What my ability is, I need to sharpen it. I don't have to show anyone what I can do. I need to challenge myself."

With less than a year left for the 2019 World Cup, Jadeja might have sent a timely reminder to the selectors about his prowess, but he said he was not thinking that far ahead.

"The World Cup is still some time away, we're going to play a lot of matches before that, and I can't comment on that yet. My ambition is to perform the way I did today whenever I get the opportunity.

"Can't think about it now. My focus is to perform in this series."

Jadeja, back in the Indian One-Day International team for the first time since July 2017, foxed the Bangladesh batting line-up with his smart bowling.

"Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven't been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that's all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further," he said.

The Saurashtra cricketer is known for his ability to bowl his spinning deliveries quickly.

"On a slow wicket, you have to bowl with more of your own effort. On a normal wicket, the ball goes through quickly after bouncing so it doesn't give the batsman as much time. But on a slow wicket you have to bowl with more effort," said Jadeja.

Regarding the last-minute developments prior to his latest limited overs comeback, he said, "I didn't know that I got a call for the one-day team because I was playing for Vijay Hazare. I didn't know what is going on here. The day before I got a call from the selector, he said I might have to go to Dubai, so be ready.

"I was playing Test cricket. Last few series were away so I didn't play in it. I was concentrating on what is within my control, how to improve my game in away conditions. When I got a chance in England, I did well. Here, unfortunately, Axar (Patel) got injured and I got my opportunity and did well."

Asked about Sunday's Super Four match against arch-rivals Pakistan, he said, "Be it India-Pakistan or any other country, playing for India is a matter of pride. But India-Pakistan is something everyone is excited about

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
