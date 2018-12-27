×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India, England among favourites in World Cup, says Richards

PTI
NEWS
News
24   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) West Indies batting great Viv Richards Thursday rated hosts England, India, Pakistan and Australia as favourites for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"England has played well. But always they have fallen short at the last moment. It is a good team always. Pakistan and India are two teams that can defeat anyone. Australia is another great team. So, I think there are 4-5 teams that have the potential to win 2019 World Cup," Richards said.

Asked about the West Indies, he said the team has not shown the best form in recent years and hoped it would reach the top again.

"In limited over game, it all depends on how you play on that particular day. If it is a bad day, even a bad team can defeat you. I hope to see the team where it belonged," Richards said.

He praised former captain Brian Lara and said West Indies was fortunate to have a batsman like him.

When asked if there is any possibility for him to enter politics like Imran Khan, Richards said: "It will be tough for me. Because whenever you do well, you are in honeymoon period. But once it is gone, back to square one again."

"It (politics) is a ticklish subject. It is always hard to please people as they expect more

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Cricket World Cup: 5 times when favourites won the title
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India is a deserving contender
RELATED STORY
11 Man of the Match performances in 11 World Cup Finals
RELATED STORY
3 retired Indian cricketers who would have shone in...
RELATED STORY
Laxman predicts favourites for World Cup 2019, Binny...
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 favourites to win the ICC World Cup in 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli vs Sir Vivian Richards: A statistical battle
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 443/7
AUS 8/0 (6.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 435 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st Test
PAK 181/10 & 103/3 (30.2 ov)
RSA 223/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Pakistan lead South Africa by 61 runs with 7 wickets remaining
PAK VS RSA live score
2nd Test | 10:00 PM
NZ 178/10 & 231/2 (79.0 ov)
SL 104/10
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 305 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
Match 10 | Today
SYS 130/9 (20.0 ov)
MLS 132/5 (14.5 ov)
Melbourne Stars win by 5 wickets
SYS VS MLS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us