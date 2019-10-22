×
India seal series whitewash of South Africa in one-sided third Test

Omnisport
71   //    22 Oct 2019, 12:46 IST
India celebrate victory in the third Test

India needed just 12 balls on the fourth day in Ranchi to wrap up a comprehensive victory by an innings and 202 runs in the Third test and a maiden series whitewash of South Africa.

Shahbaz Nadeem removed Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi with the final two balls of the second over to finish with four wickets on his debut and consign the Proteas to their heaviest loss to India, eclipsing the record set in the second Test in Pune.

The tourists added a solitary run to their overnight score of 132-8 before De Bruyn, a concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, edged behind for 30.

Ngidi failed to delay the inevitable, the tailender dismissed the following ball in a bizarre caught and bowled as his shot deflected off Anrich Nortje at the non-striker's end and presented Nadeem with a simple catch.

South Africa had been forced to bat again on Monday after crumbling to 162 all out in response to India's 497-9 declared.

India now have five wins from five in the World Test Championship and hold a commanding 180-point lead at the top of the table.

