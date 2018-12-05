Injured Shaw to likely return for Boxing day Test: Shastri

Adelaide, Dec 5 (PTI) Young opener Prithvi Shaw is recovering quickly from his ankle injury and might return at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, said India coach Ravi Shastri Wednesday.

The 19-year-old from Mumbai was ruled out of the opening Test after hurting his left ankle while trying to take a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary during India's practice match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

"It was heartbreaking to see him go down the way he did but the good thing is he is recovering well. He has started walking, may be if we can get him running by the weekend, that will really be a good sign," Shastri told Australian radio channel SEN's Whateley.

"With youth by his side, he might recover quickly, we will take a call as we go close to Perth," he added.

India will begin the four-Test series against Australia with the first match here Thursday and Shastri said he expects the hosts to come hard at Virat Kohli and his men.

"No team at home is a weak team, every team at home is a strong team, no matter which opposition you are playing against and I would imagine Australia to come out all guns blazing," he said.

"But we have the talent and experience, in the bowling department we have the skills, so it will be one heck of a series."

The India coach said they need to do well consistently and not just in some sessions.

"You can't have one or two good sessions, you have to compete the whole distance because matches can turn on its head in an hour or so. So the boys are aware of it and they know they have to be top of game at all times," he said.

"You need a collective effort, you need at least 6-7 guys delivering all the time and if that happens we can well be in the winning side