×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Joseph revels in 'dream' debut after making IPL history

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST
AlzarriJoseph-cropped
Mumbai Indians paceman Alzarri Joseph

Mumbai Indians paceman Alzarri Joseph labelled his historic Indian Premier League debut a "dream", cherishing the record-breaking performance.

Joseph produced the best bowling figures in IPL history with 6-12 from his 3.4 overs to lead Mumbai to a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 22-year-old West Indies bowler, whose efforts were the eighth-best in a Twenty20 game, eclipsed Sohail Tanvir's 6-14 in 2008.

"It's a dream start," Joseph said. "I do not think I could have asked for anything better, so I'll really cherish this moment.

"I just wanted to go out and put all my effort in for this team. It was my first game and I just wanted to get out in the park and get bowling and get through it."

"When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself," he added.

"When I got my first wicket, I had a muted celebration since I was focused on the game that we had to win.

"The boys are really playing well, lot of hard work, so all we need to do is go to the park and show them what we can do."

Advertisement

"The score does not really matter. I just go out and put my best foot forward," he continued. "You get the information from the pitch from the first ball so you will know what variations you will have to use. So, that is basically it.

"I only play to win and not for the limelight. It is a good feeling but I want to win this tournament and not just focus on personal performances."

Omnisport
NEWS
Joseph makes history on outrageous IPL debut
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI, Who Said What: World reacts as Alzarri Joseph records best bowling figures in IPL history
RELATED STORY
I could not have asked for a better start: Joseph
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph register the best bowling figures in IPL 
RELATED STORY
IPL history : 9 dream opening combinations we never got to see
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20Is after impressing for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 greatest moments in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Alzarri Joseph's 6-12 helps Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
RELATED STORY
IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces injured MI pacer Milne
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 players who played for India in T20I after impressing for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 20 | Today, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us