Joseph revels in 'dream' debut after making IPL history
Mumbai Indians paceman Alzarri Joseph labelled his historic Indian Premier League debut a "dream", cherishing the record-breaking performance.
Joseph produced the best bowling figures in IPL history with 6-12 from his 3.4 overs to lead Mumbai to a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
The 22-year-old West Indies bowler, whose efforts were the eighth-best in a Twenty20 game, eclipsed Sohail Tanvir's 6-14 in 2008.
"It's a dream start," Joseph said. "I do not think I could have asked for anything better, so I'll really cherish this moment.
"I just wanted to go out and put all my effort in for this team. It was my first game and I just wanted to get out in the park and get bowling and get through it."
History in 22 balls— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2019
1st over: W, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0
2nd over: 2, 1, 0, 0, W, 1
3rd over: 0, WD, 1, 1, WD, W, W, 1LB
4th over: W, 4, 1, W
#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/gr5gmyvXEb
"When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself," he added.
"When I got my first wicket, I had a muted celebration since I was focused on the game that we had to win.
"The boys are really playing well, lot of hard work, so all we need to do is go to the park and show them what we can do."
On Alzarri Joseph's list last night— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 7, 2019
David Warner
Vijay Shankar
Deepak Hooda
Rashid Khan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Siddharth Kaul #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/CuSk7cWO7L
"The score does not really matter. I just go out and put my best foot forward," he continued. "You get the information from the pitch from the first ball so you will know what variations you will have to use. So, that is basically it.
"I only play to win and not for the limelight. It is a good feeling but I want to win this tournament and not just focus on personal performances."