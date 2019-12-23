×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kohli toasts 'one of the best years' for India but World Cup blow still stings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 23, 2019
Dec 23, 2019 IST
Kohli-Cropped
India's Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a key innings as India signed off for 2019 with an ODI series triumph over West Indies - and then he rued the fact it was not a year of global conquest.

A four-wicket win in Cuttack on Sunday came on the back of 85 from captain Kohli after openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul weighed in with 63 and 77 to put the home side in control in their chase of 315-5.

Still, amid the celebrations, thoughts turned back to India's hopes of Cricket World Cup glory being shattered at the semi-final stage in England in July.

On that occasion, a wretched start in their reply to New Zealand's 239-8 at Old Trafford saw India's top three - Rahul, Sharma and Kohli - dismissed for one run each.

Kohli said: "2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket.

"Apart from the 30 minutes [against New Zealand] in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place."

Speaking to reporters at a news conference following Sunday's match, Ravindra Jadeja expressed his satisfaction at getting India over the winning line to secure their 2-1 series success.

His unbeaten 39, paired with a guns-blazing unbeaten 17 from six balls by Shardul Thakur, shut the door on West Indies' hopes of clinging to victory.

Advertisement

Jadeja said: "It was a decider game today so when I went to bat I was just looking to play with Virat because the wicket was so good to bat on.

"Me and Virat were talking in the middle out there, about how the wicket was so good.

"He told me, 'Just continue trying to keep playing your shots, I'll try and finish the game', but unfortunately he got out and he told me to keep playing just normal cricket, don't try and do something silly."

The pep talk paid off as Jadeja received post-match praise from former captain Sourav Ganguly, who tweeted to say the 31-year-old's upturn in batting form was "so important" to India.

"I need to prove to myself I'm still capable of playing limited-overs cricket," Jadeja said. "So I don't need to prove to anybody else in the world, I need to prove to myself."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:30 AM
PAK 191/10 & 555/3
SL 271/10 & 212/7 (60.1 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 264 runs to win
PAK VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WI 315/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 316/6 (48.4 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
India A Women in Australia 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us