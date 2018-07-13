Kuldeep and Rohit dismantle England in ODI opener

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 262 // 13 Jul 2018, 00:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kuldeep Yadav leads the celebrations at Trent Bridge

India cantered to an eight-wicket one-day international win over England at Trent Bridge after Kuldeep Yadav dismantled the hosts with a stunning haul of six wickets.

The tourists wrapped up the sides' Twenty20 series with two effortless chases and it was more of the same in Nottingham on Thursday after Kuldeep's star turn.

The 23-year-old spin bowler posted superb figures of 6-25 after England had begun steadily with the bat, limiting Eoin Morgan's men to a total of 268 all out.

And Rohit Sharma (137 not out) delighted in making light work of the home side when it was his turn at the crease, with 15 fours and four maximums doing the damage.

There were almost 10 overs still remaining when India sealed victory and England must now regroup ahead of the remainder of a daunting three-match series.

6 - Kuldeep Yadav's figures of 6/25 are the 4th best for @BCCI in an ODI and the best by any bowler in an ODI at Trent Bridge. Memorable. pic.twitter.com/LlKfpjsNkR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 12, 2018

Sent in to bat, England made a solid start, as Jason Roy (38) and Jonny Bairstow (38) put on an opening partnership of 73, but Kuldeep brought their innings crashing down in the 11th over.

His first dismissal came as Roy scuffed a reverse sweep to cover and the runs then slowed as further wickets soon fell.

Kuldeep trapped both Joe Root (3) and Bairstow lbw in the same over, and Yuzvendra Chahal removed captain Eoin Morgan (19), before Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler offered some resistance.

Buttler's scoring rate on his way to 53 from just 51 balls was considerably better than that of Stokes, who made 50 off 103, but Kuldeep finally ended their partnership at 93 as the former was caught by MS Dhoni.

Kuldeep capped a sublime innings with two wickets in his final six deliveries, as David Willey (1) was quickly dismissed after replacing Stokes at the crease.

Umesh Yadav (2-70) then came to the fore and took the wickets of Moeen Ali (24) and Adil Rashid (22) before, with one ball remaining, the efforts of Liam Plunkett (10) to get back on strike resulted in a comfortable run out to bring down the curtain on a dismal innings.

India were well on their way to victory by the time Shikhar Dhawan departed for 40, ending a partnership of 59 with Rohit, and the tourists only improved from there.

Rohit and captain Virat Kohli (75) combined for a match-winning 167, only ended when the captain edged a fine Rashid delivery behind to Buttler.

The task was a simple one for KL Rahul (9 no) as he helped Rohit across the line with 59 balls to spare, the India fans roaring their heroes to a comfortable finish.