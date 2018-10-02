Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lead WI pacer Kemar Roach to miss series opener against India

PTI
NEWS
News
02 Oct 2018, 13:52 IST

Rajkot, Oct 2 (PTI) Lead West Indies pacer Kemar Roach will miss the opening Test against India as he has been forced to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother.

He will rejoin the squad midway through the first Test beginning here on Thursday.

"Kemar is not back yet. He had a bereavement in the family and will be joining the team midway through the first Test," said West Indies coach Stuart Law here on Tuesday.

"Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders. It is a big loss. Having said that, Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Tests, that too in similar conditions to India."

Roach has played 48 Tests, taking 163 wickets at 28.31.

The Australian cricketer-turned-coach however expressed confidence in the abilities of the pace attack comprising Gabriel (37 Tests), captain Jason Holder (34), Keemo Paul (1) and the uncapped Sherman Lewis, who replaced the injured Alzzarri Joseph.

"Missing Kemar is a big hole but we have got some bright talents coming through in Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Sometimes it is better going with the known to surprise the opposition. Pace has been our strength," added Law

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
