Malan the man on debut as England seal series

England gave opportunities to new players throughout their T20 series with South Africa and Dawid Malan ensured their boldness was rewarded.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 22:35 IST

England debutant Dawid Malan hits out at Cardiff

Dawid Malan compiled a dazzling 78 on debut as England beat South Africa by 19 runs in Cardiff to win their three-match Twenty20 series.

Batting at three on Sunday with captain Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow rested, Malan made the most of his opportunity to impress by striking 12 fours and two sixes in an attractive maiden innings.

Although excellent death bowling from Dane Paterson, who was twice on a hat-trick en route to 4-32, limited England's acceleration in the closing overs, the hosts' total of 181-8 proved more than sufficient as South Africa faltered in reply.

AB de Villiers raced to 35 before becoming a first international victim for young leg-spinner Mason Crane and Mangaliso Mosehle thumped 36 down the order, but the Proteas fell short on 162-7 as Chris Jordan (3-31) and Tom Curran (2-22) excelled.

Malan quickly looked at ease after coming to the crease at the start of the third over, the left-hander pulling the second ball he faced from Chris Morris for six.

The bulk of Malan's early runs came through the leg side, yet the Middlesex batsman was soon scoring freely all around the wicket as he recorded the highest score by an England T20 debutant.

Alex Hales (36) and stand-in skipper Jos Buttler (31) also made handy contributions, the former playing second fiddle to Malan in a second-wicket stand of 105.

Having been stifled by England's seamers early in their chase, South Africa gained renewed hope when De Villiers - the form man of the series - took Crane for three successive boundaries at the start of the 11th over.

However, the touring captain then holed out to deep backward square - sparking a jubilant celebration from Crane - and Jordan led the way as England seized total control thereafter.

Mosehle and Andile Phehlukwayo (27 not out) delayed the inevitable with a defiant seventh-wicket stand of 54, but it mattered little as the Proteas were well beaten.