×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mehidy spins Tigers to victory despite second Taylor hundred

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:42 IST
Taylorcropped
Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor's second century of the match was in vain as Mehidy Hasan spun Bangladesh to a 218-run win over Zimbabwe and a 1-1 series draw in Dhaka.

Taylor made two hundreds in a Test for the second time in his career, but was left stranded on 106 when the tourists were dismissed for 224 on day five.

Mehidy took 5-38 - his fifth five-wicket Test haul - as Zimbabwe lost their last five wickets for 38 runs, leaving Taylor unbeaten after scoring a defiant 106 to equal Andy Flower's tally of 16 centuries for Zimbabwe.

Peter Moor offered some support, but Mehidy ran through the tail to seal victory in the second session at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, where Mushfiqur Rahim was named Man of the Match for his record 219 not out.

Mustafizur Rahman got the breakthrough after Zimbabwe resumed on 76-2, cleaning up Sean Williams (13) in the ninth over of the day and Sikandar Raza (12) followed caught and bowled by Taijul Islam (2-93).

Taylor and Moor combined for a 139-run stand in the first innings and frustrated the Tigers again, occupying the crease with patience to give Zimbabwe hope of clinging on for a draw.

The excellent Taylor reached a 95-ball half-century before lunch, but Mehidy struck again after the interval, reducing Hamilton Masakadza's side to 186-5 when Moor was caught at short leg by Imrul Kayes. 

Regis Chakabva was run out attempting an ill-advised single and although Taylor reached three figures by taking a positive approach to Taijul, Mehidy took three quick wickets to secure victory, with Tendai Chatara unable to bat.

Omnisport
NEWS
Taijul helps Bangladesh tighten their grip despite Taylor...
RELATED STORY
Tigers ease to series win over Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
5 best bowling performances by Bangladesh bowlers in Test...
RELATED STORY
Tigers beat Pakistan to set up India Asia Cup decider
RELATED STORY
Record-breaking Mushfiqur torments Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
3 Bangladeshi cricketers who deserve IPL stints
RELATED STORY
3 players who have been dismissed for 199 since 2008
RELATED STORY
 I am all set to take the challenge, says Mehidy Hasan in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Sri Lanka by 46 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 13 | Today, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us