Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

One run to win, two wickets left...Lancashire rescue stunning tie at Somerset

Omnisport
NEWS
News
211   //    05 Sep 2018, 22:09 IST
KeshavMaharaj - cropped
Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket at Somerset

Keshav Maharaj and Lancashire rescued a sensational County Championship tie at Somerset after claiming two wickets when the hosts needed just a single run for victory.

Somerset were chasing just 78 on Wednesday's second day and looked to have done enough when they reached 77-8 with Dom Bess and Jamie Overton at the crease.

But the home side, hoping for a win to keep pace with league leaders Surrey, suffered a complete lack of composure with the field brought in to protect the single.

England international Bess charged down the track to Maharaj and was stumped by Dane Vilas and, after Overton played back a maiden to Graham Onions (3-28), last man Jack Leach aimed a wild slog at Maharaj and was caught in the deep by Tom Bailey.

The dramatic finale - the first County Championship tie since 2003 - saw Maharaj finished with figures of 7-37 as Lancashire earned themselves an unexpected boost in their bid to avoid relegation to Division Two.

Omnisport
NEWS
Quarter-Final 4, SOM vs NOTTS: 4 Reasons why...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest cricketers from Somerset
RELATED STORY
Remembering the forgotten Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia
RELATED STORY
3 highest successful run chases outside Asia by India in...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian Test XI which can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest to reach 250 Test wickets
RELATED STORY
On This Day: Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround 
RELATED STORY
Cricketers who played for two different countries
RELATED STORY
Moeen Ali : Top 5 bowling performances in Tests
RELATED STORY
Top five One Day matches that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us