One run to win, two wickets left...Lancashire rescue stunning tie at Somerset

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 211 // 05 Sep 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket at Somerset

Keshav Maharaj and Lancashire rescued a sensational County Championship tie at Somerset after claiming two wickets when the hosts needed just a single run for victory.

Somerset were chasing just 78 on Wednesday's second day and looked to have done enough when they reached 77-8 with Dom Bess and Jamie Overton at the crease.

But the home side, hoping for a win to keep pace with league leaders Surrey, suffered a complete lack of composure with the field brought in to protect the single.

England international Bess charged down the track to Maharaj and was stumped by Dane Vilas and, after Overton played back a maiden to Graham Onions (3-28), last man Jack Leach aimed a wild slog at Maharaj and was caught in the deep by Tom Bailey.

The dramatic finale - the first County Championship tie since 2003 - saw Maharaj finished with figures of 7-37 as Lancashire earned themselves an unexpected boost in their bid to avoid relegation to Division Two.

WHAT DRAMA!



Bess is stumped with the scores level! https://t.co/F4IeJDdKSN pic.twitter.com/AtJKHKjhiq — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 5, 2018

MATCH TIED



Leach holes out and IT IS A TIE!



Scorecard https://t.co/F4IeJDdKSN pic.twitter.com/5XXKFdNWnN — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 5, 2018