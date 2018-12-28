×
Pakistan coach Arthur reprimanded for dissent over Elgar decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
181   //    28 Dec 2018, 21:10 IST
MickeyArthur - Cropped
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur

The ICC has disciplined Mickey Arthur after the Pakistan head coach protested against the decision to give Dean Elgar not out on day three of the first Test in Centurion.

South Africa were 16-1 in pursuit of 149 for victory on Friday when Elgar edged Shaheen Afridi low to Azhar Ali at first slip.

The on-field soft signal was given as out but, when replays suggested the ball touched the grass and Azhar's fingers simultaneously, television umpire Joel Wilson ruled in the batsman's favour.

Elgar, on four at the time, went on to make 50 in a stand of 119 with Hashim Amla (63 not out) as the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and Arthur has received an official warning and been handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct with his reaction.

"Arthur...entered the TV umpire's room and showed dissent at Mr Wilson's decision by first questioning him and then storming out of the room," an ICC statement read.

"After the match, the Pakistan coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

The punishment capped a frustrating few days for Arthur, who reportedly held heated discussions with his side's senior batsmen after Pakistan collapsed from 101-1 to 190 all out in Thursday's final session.

