Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Pakistan limp to 68-4 against England in 2nd Test

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 18:22 IST
31

Leeds, Jun 1 (AP) Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took two wickets each as England reduced Pakistan to 68 for four by lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test today.

England's pacemen bowled a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first Test at Lord's, and were getting their rewards at Headingley.

In a terrific opening spell, Broad removed Imam-ul-Haq (0), who edged to Joe Root at third slip, and Azhar Ali (2), who was trapped lbw, to leave Pakistan 17-2.

Woakes was the first change after 14 penetrating overs from Broad and James Anderson, and the recalled allrounder enticed edges from Haris Sohail (28) and Asad Shafiq (27) to the slip cordon.

Having won the toss, Pakistan was struggling to deal with England's swing movement under grey skies. Debutant Usman Salahuddin, in for injured batsman Babar Azam, was 3 not out and Sarfraz Ahmed was unbeaten on 6.

Broad had figures of 2-23 off nine overs, while Woakes had 2-17 off six overs.

Needing a victory to avoid a third straight series loss, England was without star allrounder Ben Stokes because of a hamstring injury sustained in training on Wednesday. Sam Curran, a 19-year-old left-arm swing bowler, earned his first cap as a replacement.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow passed a fitness test on the morning of the match to take his place in the team, and Alastair Cook set a record by playing in his 154th straight test - surpassing a milestone he shared with former Australia captain Allan Border

England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out...
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out...
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan limps to 68-4 v England in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
5 oldest Indian cricketers to have played a Test match
RELATED STORY
England allrounder Stokes doubtful for 2nd test vs Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 2018: Things Pakistan Must Do to Win...
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles in the first Test
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...