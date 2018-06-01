Pakistan limp to 68-4 against England in 2nd Test

Leeds, Jun 1 (AP) Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took two wickets each as England reduced Pakistan to 68 for four by lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test today.

England's pacemen bowled a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first Test at Lord's, and were getting their rewards at Headingley.

In a terrific opening spell, Broad removed Imam-ul-Haq (0), who edged to Joe Root at third slip, and Azhar Ali (2), who was trapped lbw, to leave Pakistan 17-2.

Woakes was the first change after 14 penetrating overs from Broad and James Anderson, and the recalled allrounder enticed edges from Haris Sohail (28) and Asad Shafiq (27) to the slip cordon.

Having won the toss, Pakistan was struggling to deal with England's swing movement under grey skies. Debutant Usman Salahuddin, in for injured batsman Babar Azam, was 3 not out and Sarfraz Ahmed was unbeaten on 6.

Broad had figures of 2-23 off nine overs, while Woakes had 2-17 off six overs.

Needing a victory to avoid a third straight series loss, England was without star allrounder Ben Stokes because of a hamstring injury sustained in training on Wednesday. Sam Curran, a 19-year-old left-arm swing bowler, earned his first cap as a replacement.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow passed a fitness test on the morning of the match to take his place in the team, and Alastair Cook set a record by playing in his 154th straight test - surpassing a milestone he shared with former Australia captain Allan Border