Pandya undergoes successful back surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    05 Oct 2019, 20:18 IST
Pandyacropped
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has vowed to be "back in no time" after undergoing lower back surgery.

Pandya was stretchered off after damaging his back during an Asia Cup encounter with Pakistan in September 2018.

The 25-year-old recovered to take his part in the Cricket World Cup, but did not feature in the tour of West Indies after the tournament in England and Wales. 

Pandya returned in the home Twenty20 International series against South Africa last month, but now faces a period of rehabilitation after going under the knife in London.

A BCCI press release stated: "Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue.

"The all-rounder travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Mr Yogesh Parmar. On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process."

Pandya tweeted: "Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me."

