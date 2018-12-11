×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pant pays rich tribute to Dhoni

PTI
NEWS
News
144   //    11 Dec 2018, 11:22 IST

Perth, Dec 11 (PTI) India's new record-holder wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as "the hero of the country" and said the former skipper taught him to be patient and handle pressure situations.

Pant, on Monday, equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in India's 31-run win in the first Test against Australia.

The 21-year-old is now level with Englishman Jack Russell (vs South Africa at Johannesburg in 1995) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (vs Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2013).

He also eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.

"He's (Dhoni) the hero of the country," Pant, who took six catches in Australia's first innings to equal Dhoni on that mark, told cricket.com.au.

"I've learnt a lot from him as a person and as a cricketer as well. Whenever he's around, I feel more confident as a person. If I've got any problems I can share it with him and get a solution right away.

"As a wicketkeeper and a player (he's taught me) to be patient in pressure situations like this (in Adelaide). You have to keep calm and keep composed and try to give 100 per cent."

Talking about the record, Pant said: "I never thought of the record but it's good to take some catches and put it inside my kitty. It's good to have milestones, but I'm not thinking about that too much

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 reasons why Indian selectors need to look beyond MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rishabh Pant is the perfect replacement for MS...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant: Solution for Middle-Muddle or Power-packed...
RELATED STORY
The MS Dhoni/Rishabh Pant conundrum
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
Agarkar wants Rishabh Pant to replace Dhoni in ODIs
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni or Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant for West...
RELATED STORY
Sehwag picks between Dhoni and Pant for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
India's multi-faceted stalwart: Why MS Dhoni's...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni or Rishab Pant. Who should be played in the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us