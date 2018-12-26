Pollock congratulates Steyn on breaking his Test wickets record

South Africa quick Dale Steyn

Shaun Pollock sent "a heartfelt congratulations" to Dale Steyn after the 35-year-old broke his record for Test wickets by a South Africa bowler.

Steyn removed Fakhar Zaman on day one of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion to surpass Pollock's total of 421.

The former captain hailed Steyn, who has struggled with injuries since reaching 417 wickets in November 2016, as the greatest quick in Proteas history after achieving the feat on Wednesday.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Dale," Pollock, who was commentating on the match for TV, posted on social media.

"He's been a fantastic bowler for SA for so long. His performances both home and away have been remarkable in so many ways.

"The fact that he is the best Test fast bowler that SA has produced doesn't require my endorsement as his stats and record tell you that.

"He's fully deserving of holding the record for most Test wickets and I hope that he goes on to take many more and continues winning games for the Proteas.

"His injuries of late have been in stark contrast to how well he has managed his body and fitness throughout his career and he has been a wonderful athlete.

"I have enjoyed so many attributes of Dale's bowling through his international career. The ability to swing the ball at high speed up front, reverse swing the ball with devastating effect, bowl with great control and within himself as well as being able to crank it up with high-speed hostile bowling on very flat surfaces at times have always been his hallmarks.

"He has spearheaded the attack for many years giving the team a lift when they needed it most. More importantly he's a great guy and deserves all the best."