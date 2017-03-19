Record-breaker Pujara looked like he would never get out - Saha

Cheteshwar Pujara's marathon innings came as no surprise to Wriddhiman Saha, who gave the number three magnificent support.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 21:22 IST

India's Cheteshwar Pujara

Wriddhiman Saha said Cheteshwar Pujara looked like he would never be dismissesd in a record innings against Australia that put India in with a great chance of winning the third Test.

No India batsman has ever faced more balls in a Test innings than the 525 that were sent down to Pujara, who made 202 before India declared on 603-9 in reply to 451 all out in Ranchi.

Pujara and Saha (117) put on 199 for the seventh wicket to put India in front, with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a quickfire 54 not out and taking both wickets to leave Australia in trouble on 23-2 at stumps on day four - trailing by 129.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Saha said Pujara's marathon knock came as no surprise to him.

"The way Puji was batting at the other end, it did not look like he would ever get out." said Saha.

"Puji has so much patience. He scores 200-300 in domestic cricket almost routinely. He showed great patience today."

Saha also played down an incident which resulted in the umpires having a word with him and Pujara following a verbal exchange with Josh Hazlewood at the end of an over.

"In a match, stuff like this happens. Pujara told Hazlewood to look at the score when he was batting on 180 and when Hazlewood sledged, he [Pujara] told him to just go and bowl." Saha added.

"I also told him to go and bowl the next ball. There was nothing more than that."