Relief for Paine and Australia after ending Test drought

Australia captain Tim Paine celebrates winning the second Test with his team-mates

Relief was the overriding feeling for captain Tim Paine after Australia ended their Test drought courtesy of a dominant victory over India in Perth.

Australia claimed their first win in eight matches and levelled the series against India following Tuesday's 146-run success in the second Test.

Not since defeating South Africa by 118 runs in Durban in March had Australia won a Test match, but Paine and his team-mates ended that drought at Perth Stadium, where India were skittled for 140 on the fifth and final day.

India – who could have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with victory – lost 28-5 after an hour of play in the morning as Australia stayed alive in the series ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Speaking after Australia secured their 999th international victory across all formats, Paine said: "It's probably more a relief at the moment, first Test win has taken a while.

"Really proud of the players and staff. Good to get a little bit of reward. It was a difficult Test, both have been tough Tests. Two really competitive sides with good fast bowling attack.

"The pitch was flying through. It seemed like the roller had a real effect on it. Day one was a bit of a funny one, we crossed our fingers. Marcus [Harris] and Aaron [Finch], to get us none for 100 was brilliant and probably the difference in the end. Uzzie [Usman Khawaja] has been batting well for a long time, bowling really well to all of us. He's in a really good space.

"It's great to have Gaz [Nathan Lyon], every team wants a spinner like Nathan Lyon. He loves bowling to the best players in the world."

Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was named man-of-the-match following his eight-wicket haul against India, which included 3-39 in the second innings.

"It's amazing to play a role in a victory, haven't had one in a while. Thanks to everyone," Lyon said. "Can't wait to sing the song.

"It's fair to say we've been in a drought, so good to break it. Was special to wrap the tail up quickly. My role probably changed a bit, attacking in Adelaide to a defending on here. But luckily they ran down to the wicket to create a few foot holes.

"When you come up against the best players, to compete against Virat [Kohli] and take his wicket was pretty special."