Rohit to miss fourth Test after birth of first child

49   //    31 Dec 2018, 14:32 IST
Rohit Sharma - cropped
Rohit Sharma in action for India

Rohit Sharma will miss India's fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney after returning home for the birth of his first child.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Rohit had travelled to Mumbai the previous day "to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl".

A statement on Twitter added: "The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life."

Rohit made an unbeaten 63 in the first innings of the third Test in Melbourne, which India won convincingly to move 2-1 up in the four-match series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He is set to return to Australia on January 8 to link up with India's one-day international squad.

The Sydney Test starts on January 3, with fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya a likely candidate to take Rohit's spot.

