Saini replaces injured Chahar in India ODI squad

19 Dec 2019

India paceman Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini could make his ODI debut in the series decider against West Indies on Sunday after being called up to replace the injured Deepak Chahar.

Chahar was troubled by pain in his back following India's emphatic series-levelling hammering of the Windies in Vizag on Wednesday.

The paceman has been ruled out of the third and final match in Cuttack after being examined by the BCCI medical team.

Saini, who has played in five Twenty20 Internationals, comes into contention as India looked to complete a turnaround and seal a 2-1 win.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.