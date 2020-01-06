×
Shane Warne auctioning baggy green in bushfire fundraiser

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 06, 2020
Jan 06, 2020 IST
ShaneWarne-cropped
Australian great Shane Warne

Australian great and legendary spin bowler Shane Warne will auction off his iconic baggy green cap to raise money for bushfire victims.

Bushfires continue to ravage Australia, where there have been casualties and devastating losses to wildlife with blazes in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

With the country reeling amid the devastating fires, Warne – arguably the greatest spinner of all-time and Australia's most prolific bowler – has joined the fight in a stunning gesture.

Warne, who is second on the all-time list for Test wickets with 708, wrote via Instagram: "The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all.

"Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too. Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis.

"This has led me to auction off my beloved baggy green cap [350] that I wore throughout my test career [when I wasn't wearing my white floppy hat]. I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need.

"Please go to the link in my bio and make a bid & help me to donate a big cheque! Thankyou so much [heart emoji] #australianbushfires."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

