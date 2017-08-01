Shastri expects India to go from strength to strength

India head coach Ravi Shastri has already set his sights on success in South Africa and England for the top-ranked Test side.

by Omnisport News 01 Aug 2017, 17:20 IST

India head coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri is confident Virat Kohli's India side can continue to succeed where so many of their predecessors have failed with some big challenges on the horizon.

India have established themselves as the best Test team in the world, while also enjoying plenty of limited-overs success.

Shastri is optimistic there is more to come ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with tours of South Africa and England to come in the next year.

The India head coach said: "This team has been with each other for two years, they are much more experienced now.

I'm positive about the fact that the current Indian team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done before - @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/LUek9yJYav — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2017

"They have already done things that a lot of Indian teams and a lot of big names couldn't do in their careers.

"Like for example, win a Test series here [for the first time] in 20 years. A lot of big players have come to Sri Lanka many times and not won a series.

"This team is used to doing things a lot of other teams haven't done and that, too, overseas. Forget Australia, I'm not even touching Australia.

"A lot of tough cricket is coming up; South Africa, England. I see it as an opportunity and I am very positive that this team can do things a lot of other Indian teams have not been able to do."

India hammered Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first Test and will set about trying to wrap up the three-match series when the second match of the series gets under way on Thursday.