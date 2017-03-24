Shreyas Iyer in line for India debut if Kohli fails fitness test

Should Virat Kohli be ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia, Shreyas Iyer could earn a debut for India in Dharamsala.

by Omnisport News 24 Mar 2017, 20:02 IST

Uncapped batsman Shreyas Iyer has been included in India's squad for the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala amid doubts over the fitness of captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli is suffering from a shoulder injury sustained during the drawn third Test in Ranchi and insisted on Friday his status as skipper will count for nothing if is unable to prove his readiness to perform.

Were India's leader to miss out, his absence might not be felt as keenly as would normally be expected. Usually the team's talisman, Kohli has made just 46 runs at an average of 9.20 in the series.

Iyer, 22, could be handed a debut in place of the captain, as India seek a win to secure a 2-1 series victory and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-handed Mumbai batsman has an average of 55.18 from his 38 first-class matches, scoring nine centuries and notching 50 on 16 occasions.

NEWS ALERT - Mohammed Shami & Shreyas Iyer included in the Indian team for Dharamsala Test against Australia #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U5BJbyo1S3 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 24, 2017

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has not featured for the national team in the longest format since the third Test against England in November last year, has also been included in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.