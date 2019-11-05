×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Smith: Placement and timing my strength

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Nov 2019, 20:54 IST
SteveSmithCropped
Australia's Steve Smith

Steve Smith conceded he may lack the strength of Twenty20 cricket's big hitters, but the Australia star knows he has the talent to make runs in the shortest format.

Speaking after smashing a magnificent unbeaten 80 off 51 deliveries to help Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets, Smith cited his placement and timing as key.

The result at Manuka Oval gave the hosts a 1-0 series lead and it all hinged on Smith's well-crafted knock.

"If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it's not crash hot," said Smith.

"I guess you have to bear in mind, [early in my career] I was batting number eight or nine, coming in and slogging, facing half a dozen balls tops. It's never easy so it's going to affect your record at some point.

"I don't doubt my ability. I know the tempos of the game and I've played a lot of [T20] cricket now.

"I may not be as strong as some of the other guys but I use placement and timing.

"The white ball usually flies off the bat particularly when it's brand new. If you're timing the ball well you get value for your shots most places."

Advertisement

Australia successfully chased down 151 for victory in the second of three T20 meetings, with Smith accounting for over half of that total in an innings that included 11 fours and one maximum.

The former captain gave an insight into his thought processes when he is at the crease with a target to beat, and described his responsibility to "fix it" when things are not going to plan.

"If you're chasing, you weigh up the situation and what you need and what you need to go at, which bowlers you want to target and just work out the maths in your head and that's chasing," he explained.

"Batting first you have to sum up conditions and how the wicket is playing, what you think a good score is and who is in the opposition, all those sorts of things.

"I've played a lot of cricket now, I'm pretty experienced and my role in this team is to fix it if the top don't come off.

"They [the top order] have been exceptional in these games that we've played, Sri Lanka and the first one against Pakistan before we got washed out.

"They're pretty consistent up top so if they don't come off then it's up to me to fix it."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd T20I | Today
PAK 150/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 151/3 (18.3 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Today
NZ 180/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG 166/7 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 14 runs
NZ VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies Women
India Women
WIW VS IND-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us