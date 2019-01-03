×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa's fast bowlers strike early

PTI
NEWS
News
15   //    03 Jan 2019, 17:07 IST

Cape Town, Jan 3 (AFP) South Africa's fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan's top-order batting on the first day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.

Pakistan were 75 for five at lunch after being sent in on a hard, green-tinged pitch. South Africa's decision to pick an all-pace attack paid early dividends with all four fast bowlers picking up wickets.

Duanne Olivier followed up a match-winning performance in the first Test in Centurion by taking two for 19, while Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each.

Shan Masood, batting at number three, watched four of his teammates lose their wickets and was 17 not out off 48 balls at lunch.

Steyn struck first when Fakhar Zaman fended a bouncer to gully to be out for one in the fifth over.

Imam-ul-Haq was leg before to the returning Philander for eight before Azhar Ali fell to a short ball, fending a lifting delivery from Olivier to first slip after scoring two.

Asad Shafiq led a brief rally, hitting four fours in an innings of 20, before edging Rabada to third slip.

Babar Azam became the third victim of a short delivery when he gloved Olivier to second slip after making two.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was out for a 'pair' in Centurion, hit three boundaries in scoring 16 not out off 17 balls

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 great modern-day fast bowlers and their most feared...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian fast bowlers who faded away after showing great...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can fast bowlers learn a lesson from their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the fast bowlers of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
5 Best Test fast bowlers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fast Bowlers in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
Three best Test bowlers in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 10 England fast bowlers of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us