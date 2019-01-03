South Africa's fast bowlers strike early

Cape Town, Jan 3 (AFP) South Africa's fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan's top-order batting on the first day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.

Pakistan were 75 for five at lunch after being sent in on a hard, green-tinged pitch. South Africa's decision to pick an all-pace attack paid early dividends with all four fast bowlers picking up wickets.

Duanne Olivier followed up a match-winning performance in the first Test in Centurion by taking two for 19, while Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each.

Shan Masood, batting at number three, watched four of his teammates lose their wickets and was 17 not out off 48 balls at lunch.

Steyn struck first when Fakhar Zaman fended a bouncer to gully to be out for one in the fifth over.

Imam-ul-Haq was leg before to the returning Philander for eight before Azhar Ali fell to a short ball, fending a lifting delivery from Olivier to first slip after scoring two.

Asad Shafiq led a brief rally, hitting four fours in an innings of 20, before edging Rabada to third slip.

Babar Azam became the third victim of a short delivery when he gloved Olivier to second slip after making two.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was out for a 'pair' in Centurion, hit three boundaries in scoring 16 not out off 17 balls