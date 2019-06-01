South Africa v Bangladesh: Proteas plotting response to England thrashing

The Oval

South Africa will attempt to put a heavy defeat to England behind them when they return to The Oval for a Cricket World Cup clash with Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Proteas suffered a 104-run loss to the hosts in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his side had been outplayed by the World Cup favourites, but would learn from a tough start in London.

Hashim Amla took a blow on the grille of his helmet from a rapid short ball from Jofra Archer, but the batsman should be available to face the Tigers after returning to the crease late in the innings.

Bangladesh will be looking to strike another blow to South Africa in what will be their first match of the competition. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring) and batsman Tamim Iqbal (thigh) are expected to be passed fit.

The Tigers gave themselves a pre-World Cup confidence boost by winning the Tri-Nations series against West Indies and Ireland.

Thought of the day:@QuinnyDeKock69 describes yesterday's encounter and how the Proteas continue to learn from their experiences. #ProteaFire #ItsMoreThanCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/T9cd4wFYOt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 31, 2019

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

It all started so well for South Africa when Du Plessis' took an alternative approach giving Imran Tahir the new ball and the spinner got rid of Jonny Bairstow with the second delivery of the tournament.

England recovered to post 311-8, with Lungi Ngidi taking 3-66, and the Proteas were dismissed for only 207 in reply - Quinton de Kock top scoring with 68 and Rassie van der Dussen making 50.

Bangladesh won every match that was completed in their Tri-Nations triumph before losing to India by 95 runs in a warm-up. A scheduled encounter with Pakistan was washed out.

WHAT THEY SAID

Du Plessis: "England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It's a league competition. For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on."

Liton Das: "It's not about this being the first match. Even if it was the last match, we would be thinking of winning because that is what we came here for. So we will play with the mentality to win."

Largest victory for Bangladesh in ODIs against South Africa by runs.#BCB #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/2KVOOP98xK — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 1, 2019

OPTA FACTS

- South Africa have claimed three consecutive victories over the Tigers, who had won the previous two encounters.

- The two nations have faced off three times in the World Cup; South Africa winning their most recent game in the 2011 showpiece by a huge margin of 206 runs.

- Tamim Iqbal has scored 223 runs in two previous ODI appearances at The Oval, registering scores of 128 and 95.