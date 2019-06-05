×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan despite dismal collapse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jun 2019, 00:20 IST
Nuwan Pradeep - cropped
Nuwan Pradeep celebrates one of his four wickets against Afghanistan

Nuwan Pradeep was Sri Lanka's hero as they put an embarrassing collapse behind them to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a dramatic Cricket World Cup encounter in Cardiff.

Having been invited to bat first, Sri Lanka slumped from 144-1 to 201 all out either side of a rain delay on Tuesday, losing three wickets in one over from Mohammad Nabi (4-30) as their innings fell apart.

However, Pradeep then played a key role in ensuring Afghanistan were unable to reach a revised target of 187 from 41 overs, the seamer returning career-best figures of 4-31 to help Sri Lanka to a much-needed victory.

Two Lasith Malinga yorkers, either side of key batsman Najibullah Zadran being run out for 43, brought an end to Afghanistan's chase as they were dismissed for 152.

In the end, the underdogs ultimately paid the price for a terrible start with the ball, which saw them ship 52 runs in the first five overs including 17 extras.

The outstanding Nabi broke an opening stand of 92 between Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne by having the Sri Lanka captain caught at long-on, before then ousting Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews in a remarkable 22nd over.

Sri Lanka continued to crumble either side of a lengthy rain break, with Perera's 78 the only innings of note, but Afghanistan were soon in trouble chasing as they slipped to 57-5 with Pradeep striking twice.

A gutsy sixth-wicket stand between skipper Gulbadin Naib (23) and Najibullah took Afghanistan to within 66 of their target, but Pradeep trapped the former lbw and also accounted for Rashid Khan before Malinga finished the job in trademark fashion.

Advertisement

 

What does it mean? Sri Lanka with much to do despite welcome win

This was only Sri Lanka's second victory in 12 ODIs in 2019, the other having come against lowly opposition in Scotland last month.

While any success is to be welcomed in such circumstances, it is clear the 1996 world champions need to improve significantly to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Their next two matches, both in Bristol against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively, feel like must-win games if Sri Lanka are to spring a shock.

 

Cardiff hoodoo over for Sri Lanka

At the sixth time of asking, Sri Lanka have finally won an ODI in Cardiff. 

Prior to Tuesday's nerve-jangling triumph, they had been beaten by New Zealand (twice), India, England and Pakistan in Wales' capital.

 

Nabi's heroics unrewarded

Nabi certainly did not deserve to be on the losing side. There will be few better overs in the tournament, if any, than the one he delivered to dismiss three Sri Lankan batsmen.

Thirimanne was bowled via an inside edge before Nabi had Mendis and Mathews caught at slip for ducks, breathing life into a contest that had looked set to be one-sided.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why an Afghanistan win will not be an upset
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka: Rain a concern for Cardiff showdown
RELATED STORY
Nabi to the fore as Sri Lanka crumble prior to rain
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Afghanistan Release Away Kits For The World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 7 | Today
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us