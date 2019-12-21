Strikers-Thunder clash abandoned due to bushfire smoke

Smoke halts play at Manuka Oval

Adelaide Strikers' first Big Bash League match of the season against Sydney Thunder was abandoned due to smoke at Manuka Oval on Saturday.

Jono Wells blasted 55 off 32 balls and captain Alex Carey made 45 as the Strikers posted 161-5 from their 20 overs.

The Thunder, top of the table with two wins out of two, were 40-1 from 4.1 overs in reply when the players were taken off the field due to poor air quality as a result of bushfires.

They were unable to return on safety grounds following a thorough assessment of conditions, so both sides had to settle for a point.

It's official. No more play will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/VRaXmISNsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

SAMS THE MAN

Daniel Sams claimed two wickets in victories over both Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades and added another couple to his tally, removing both openers.

He had BBL debutant Phil Salt caught by Arjun Nair at short fine leg without scoring in the first over, which was a wicket maiden.

The all-rounder also cleaned up Jake Weatherald with a clever slower ball, reducing the Strikers to 68-3 in the 11th over.

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELLS

The Strikers may have had concerns that they would fall short of a competitive total when Carey holed out off Chris Morris five short of a half-century.

Adil Rashid was dismissed for a golden duck to leave the 2017-18 champions five down, but a great knock from Wells got them up to what was probably a par total.

He struck two boundaries off the penultimate over from the otherwise economical Sams and scooped Morris for four to reach his 50 off only 28 balls, clearing the ropes twice in an entertaining innings.

STANLAKE STRIKES, FERGUSON FRUSTRATED

Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales put on 99 for the first wicket in a defeat of defending champions the Renegades on Thursday, but the Australia left-hander fell in the first over two days later.

Billy Stanlake dismissed Khawaja without scoring, drawing an edge with a wide delivery, with Cameron White juggling to somehow hold onto a catch at first slip with Carey diving in front of him.

Captain Callum Ferguson was looking ominous on 27 and Hales had 11 to his name when play was halted.