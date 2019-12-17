Sydney's Sams sends down horror delivery in Big Bash opener

Sydney Thunder in action against Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams produced a moment to remember in Tuesday's Big Bash League opener against Brisbane Heat… but one he would sooner forget as quickly as possible.

The Thunder stayed on course for a comfortable victory over their hosts but the match is likely to be remembered for Sams' bizarre delivery in the opening over of Brisbane's reply to 172-6.

Having been hit for consecutive sixes by Tom Banton, the 27-year-old left-arm seamer attempted a slower ball.

At least, we think that's what he tried, with the ball looping out of his hand towards square leg.

Steve Harmison's delivery straight to second slip to begin the 2006-07 Ashes might no longer be the most unusual ball the Gabba has ever seen.

Umm, what? Daniel Sams almost bowled this ball out of the circle completely @KFCAustralia | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/In0fNZubTf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019