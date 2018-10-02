Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Taruwar's hat-trick in vain as Uttarakhand thrash Mizoram

PTI
NEWS
News
26   //    02 Oct 2018, 20:28 IST

Vadodara, Oct 2 (PTI) Taruwar Kohli produced a hat-trick in a career-best six-wicket haul but that proved insufficient as Uttarakhand thrashed Mizoram by 152 runs in a Plate group fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Tuesday.

Opener Karna Veer Kaushal hammered a 86-ball 118 (14x4, 4x6) to set the tone for Uttarakhand's 321 as their innings folded in the last ball of the innings with Taruwar (6/65) finishing the proceedings with a hat-trick.

Saurabh Rawat (61) and Mayank Mishra who scored a quickfire 28-ball 41 not out (3x4, 1x6) also contributed handsomely as Mizoram ran for covers after opting to bowl at the Moti Bagh Stadium here.

The huge target was never easy for Mizoram who folded for 169 in 48.4 overs with number seven batsman Sinan Khadir waging a lone battle with his 73 not out.

This was Uttarakhand's fifth win in a row as they remained two points behind leaders Bihar (22) in the group standings with two matches left for each of them.

One team from the Plate group will make the quarterfinals.

Sikkim capped another miserable outing to suffer their sixth defeat on the trot, the latest coming against Puducherry who cruised to a nine-wicket win at the GS Patel Staium in Nadiad.

Off-spinner Fabid Ahmed returned with scintillating figures of 9.2-2-8-5 to make life difficult for Sikkim batsmen as their innings folded for 89 in 43.2 overs.

At the Shastri Maidan in Anand, KB Pawan (112) and Hokaito Zhimomi (72 not out) put on a match-winning 101 runs partnership as Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by six wickets.

Arunachal put on board a challenging 271/4 with Kshitiz Sharma and Akhilesh Sahani starring with centuries but Pawan and Zhimomi held their nerves to chase down the target with 36 balls to spare.

Brief Scores

At Anand: Arunachal Pradesh 271/4; 50 overs (Khitiz Sharma 109, Akhilesh Sahani 102 not out) lost to Nagaland 272/4; 44 overs (KB Pawan 112, Hokaito Zhimomi 72 not out; Sandeep Thakur 3/52) by six wickets.

At Nadiad: Sikkim 89; 43.2 overs (Fabid Ahmed 5/8, AM Narayanan 3/21) lost to Puducherry 92/1; 15.2 overs (D Rohit 38, Narayanan 35 not out) by nine wickets.

At Vadodara: Uttarakhand 321; 50 overs (Karna Veer Kaushal 118, Saurabh Rawat 61, Mayank Mishra 41 not out; Taruwar Kohli 6/65) beat Mizoram 169; 48.4 overs (Sinan Khadir 73 not out; Vaibhav Bhatt 3/28) by 152 runs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
