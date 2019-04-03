×
Uncapped Blundell named in experienced New Zealand World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    03 Apr 2019, 04:10 IST
TomBlundell - Cropped
New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell

Uncapped wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have been picked in a strong New Zealand squad for this year's Cricket World Cup.

Blundell, 28, is yet to play a one-day international, but was named in the 15-man party for the tournament, which will be held in England and Wales from May to mid-July.

Tom Latham will continue as first-choice keeper in what is an experienced squad boasting more than 1,000 ODI appearances.

Ross Taylor is set for his fourth World Cup, while captain Kane Williamson, paceman Tim Southee and batsman Martin Guptill will play their third.

"The World Cup is the pinnacle of cricket and to be the first nation to name a squad for the tournament is really exciting," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

"I'd like to congratulate all the players selected. To represent your country at a World Cup is a huge honour and I know the entire squad and support staff are looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"As with any squad named for a major tournament, there's had to be some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

"The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive World Cup.

"As a one-day unit we've been pretty consistent over the past few years and possess a very experienced group of core players, proven at the top level.

"We will have three training camps through April which will involve many players who are not in this squad as it's important they're ready on stand-by should we lose anybody in the lead up to or at the tournament."

The Black Caps begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

 

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Omnisport
NEWS
