Uncapped Markram, Nortje and Qeshile get Proteas T20 call

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:09 IST
Markramcropped
South Africa opener Aiden Markram

Uncapped trio Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Sinethemba Qeshile have been named in South Africa's squad for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

In-form opening batsman Markram guided the Proteas to victory over Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 67 at Newlands on Saturday, sealing a 5-0 one-day international whitewash.

Markram could make his debut in the shortest format in Cape Town on Tuesday, while paceman Nortje and 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Qeshile have also been called up.

Qeshile will not be involved in the opening match, but is set to make his bow at Centurion on Friday.

JP Duminy, who this week announced he will end his ODI career after the Cricket World Cup, will captain the side for the second and third matches of the series to give Faf du Plessis a rest.

Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will also only feature in the first rubber of the three-game series.

 

South Africa squad for the first T20: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

 

South Africa squad for second and third T20s: JP Duminy (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
