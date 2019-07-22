×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Up to four Ashes spots up for grabs, says Australia coach Langer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    22 Jul 2019, 14:44 IST
Langercropped
Australia head coach Justin Langer

Justin Langer says up to four places in the Australia Test side are up for grabs but the encounter between teams run by Graeme Hick and Brad Haddin will not be a "shoot-out" for Ashes selection.

Test captain Tim Paine will lead a Hick XII against a Haddin-coached line-up skippered by Travis Head in a four-day contest at the Rose Bowl, which starts on Tuesday.

Australia commence their battle with England at Edgbaston on August 1 and head coach Langer is still some way from finalising selection for the series opener.

"I think there are a couple of bowling positions up for grabs, probably a couple of batting positions," Langer said.

"There will be a lot of discussion about whether we have an extra spinner, a lot of discussion about whether we have an extra wicketkeeper.

"It won't necessarily be a straight shoot-out [in Southampton], but there will certainly be good opportunities for guys."

Langer is hopeful Usman Khawaja will recover from a hamstring injury to be fit to face Joe Root's side in Birmingham, but the tourists will take no risks with the batsman.

"It was a bit of a race against time for this game," Langer said of Khawaja's availability for the warm-up fixture.

"He was really close … but with his style of hamstring you just want to make sure it’s right because you don't want him to be pushing it too soon and have it affecting him the rest of the series.

"We’ll wait and see what happens with this game, and then we'll have to wait and see what happens with the first Test match. Fingers crossed he'll be okay."

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia celebrate as Taunton draw ensures they keep the Ashes
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Australia coach Justin Langer talks about the possible reception & the mental toll on Steve Smith and David Warner 
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner can handle spotlight – Langer
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner and Bancroft included for Australia v Australia A clash
RELATED STORY
Anderson provides positive injury update for Ashes
RELATED STORY
Most Catches in Ashes: All-time top 4
RELATED STORY
World Cup selection will be 'brutally unlucky' for some, warns Langer
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never featured in a World Cup match and why
RELATED STORY
"Ball-tampering incident was a 'humbling experience' for the team," says Justin Langer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Fri, 26 Jul, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
Only Test | Thu, 18 Jul
AUW 420/8 & 230/7
ENG-W 275/9
Match Drawn
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Match 2 | Today, 03:30 PM
England Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
ENU VS BAU live score
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
Ireland
ENG VS IRE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us