Wade 'doing everything asked' in bid to earn Ashes recall - Langer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Jul 2019, 21:20 IST
MatthewWade - cropped
Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade

Australia coach Justin Langer is confident Matthew Wade is "doing everything" to earn a recall to the Test fold for the Ashes.

Wade has not played for his country in any format for almost two years, yet he was called into their Cricket World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Usman Khawaja.

And although the 31-year-old was unused in that tournament, he has scored three centuries in England in recent weeks - two for Australia A in List A fixtures and another for an XI in a first-class clash with England Lions.

Langer acknowledges Wade's hard work could yet be rewarded as he prepares to be involved in a clash between Australia and Australia A ahead of an announcement of the team for the first Ashes Test, which starts on August 1.

"There's a lot of talk about Wadey and his form, where he's batting and his wicketkeeping," Langer said. "He just keeps doing it. He's got three hundreds on this tour already - he's only batted six or seven times.

"He's doing everything we've asked of Australian cricketers. He's making runs, big runs, he's knocking that hard, he's got that look in his eye.

"Coming into a tough series like this, you like to see those fighting instincts. He's certainly banging very hard for selection."

Another man whose character was lauded by Langer on Monday was Tim Paine, who has retained the Test captaincy despite the return of previously suspended duo Steve Smith and David Warner.

"You talk about the toughest pretty boy I've met, he's very impressive," Langer said of Paine. "He's physically tough, helping to guide the boys through the past 12 months.

"To come back from almost not playing cricket to being Test captain says a lot about his character.

"I get on that well with him, we have a great relationship. I've always felt the relationship between the captain and coach is crucial - we're lucky to have a great relationship.

"He's very impressive and I know how focused and committed he is to this series, so I'm happy about that."

