×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Windies pair Russell and Gayle to be monitored

Omnisport
NEWS
News
328   //    31 May 2019, 21:56 IST
AndreRussell - cropped
Andre Russell receives treatment at Trent Bridge

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle will be monitored after sustaining knocks in West Indies' emphatic Cricket World Cup win over Pakistan on Friday.

Russell, who took 2-4 from three overs of predominantly short-pitched bowling, and Gayle, the only player to reach 50 with the bat, each contributed significantly to a brilliant seven-wicket win in Nottingham.

However, Russell was treated for an apparent ankle injury he sustained towards the end of Pakistan's innings, while Gayle looked to be suffering with a back problem shortly before he fell to Mohammad Amir.

Windies captain Jason Holder is optimistic the duo will have time to recover, with their next match not until Thursday against Australia.

"[Russell] limped off the field, so we're just obviously going to monitor him over the next few days and see how he pulls up for our second encounter against Australia," Holder said.

"I, myself, am not 100 per cent sure what's actually going on with Andre.

"As I said, we've got five days before our next game, so we'll just assess him over the next few days and we'll see what happens."

On Gayle, the skipper added: "[It is the] same thing. After the game, I was eating and what not, so I'm not exactly sure what's going on with Chris, too.

"But the mere fact they sent the physio back off the field is a promising sign, so again, we've got five days to see how he pulls up."

Advertisement
Gayle & Russell headline Windies World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Windies team for World Cup should be Andre Russell plus any 10 players, says Brian Lara
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: How will Windies fare and what will it mean for them 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan pummelled by wonderful Windies
RELATED STORY
Russell out as Holder captains Windies for T20s
RELATED STORY
Universe T20 Boss Chris Gayle cements his place as Windies' ODI batting great
RELATED STORY
Gayle, Russell highlight West Indies squad for WC
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Windies could be a force to reckon with in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Gayle, Russell and Dhoni are proving to be the biggest game-changers this season
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019 ODI: England assert their dominance despite a ferocious Gayle Storm
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us