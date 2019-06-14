×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wood passed fit, Moeen remains sidelined for unchanged England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    14 Jun 2019, 14:50 IST
Eoin Morgan Mark Wood - cropped
Eoin Morgan and Mark Wood celebrate a wicket

Mark Wood took his place in an unchanged England line-up after overcoming an injury concern ahead of their Cricket World Cup clash against West Indies, leaving Moeen Ali on the sidelines once again.

Wood had been doubtful for Friday's contest due to an ankle niggle, yet the Durham paceman was named in an unchanged line-up for the hosts, with Jos Buttler also fit to keep wicket following a hip injury.

Heavy rain throughout the week affected preparations at the Rose Bowl, but dry conditions were expected as Eoin Morgan elected to bowl first upon winning the toss, with all eyes on Jofra Archer as the Barbados-born paceman came up against West Indies for the first time.

The Windies made three changes to the side that briefly took the field against South Africa on Monday, with Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel and Andre Russell coming into their starting XI.

England were looking to maintain their impressive World Cup record against the West Indies. Since losing the 1979 final, they have won the following five matches between the pair and also count Hampshire as a happy hunting ground with four succesive victories under their belts.

Advertisement
England's Wood a doubt for West Indies match, Buttler fully fit
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Wood cleared for England's World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Wood worry for England ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, ENG vs BAN: Predicted Playing XI for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
England captain Morgan back batting as Wood sits out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 19
WI 60/3 (15.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Drinks: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
WI VS ENG live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us