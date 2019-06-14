Wood passed fit, Moeen remains sidelined for unchanged England

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 14 Jun 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eoin Morgan and Mark Wood celebrate a wicket

Mark Wood took his place in an unchanged England line-up after overcoming an injury concern ahead of their Cricket World Cup clash against West Indies, leaving Moeen Ali on the sidelines once again.

Wood had been doubtful for Friday's contest due to an ankle niggle, yet the Durham paceman was named in an unchanged line-up for the hosts, with Jos Buttler also fit to keep wicket following a hip injury.

Heavy rain throughout the week affected preparations at the Rose Bowl, but dry conditions were expected as Eoin Morgan elected to bowl first upon winning the toss, with all eyes on Jofra Archer as the Barbados-born paceman came up against West Indies for the first time.

The Windies made three changes to the side that briefly took the field against South Africa on Monday, with Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel and Andre Russell coming into their starting XI.

England were looking to maintain their impressive World Cup record against the West Indies. Since losing the 1979 final, they have won the following five matches between the pair and also count Hampshire as a happy hunting ground with four succesive victories under their belts.