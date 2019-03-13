Zampa puts India in a spin as Australia seal stunning series win

Adam Zampa's double-wicket-maiden helped Australia complete a historic comeback as they beat India by 35 runs in Delhi to win their five-match ODI series 3-2.

Australia lost the opening two games, but Wednesday's triumph rounded off a stunning turnaround and ensured they won a bilateral ODI series of at least five matches from 2-0 down for the first time.

Usman Khawaja's rich vein of form continued with his second ODI century as Australia amassed 272-9 from their 50 overs, the opener's 106-ball 100 key for the tourists as only Peter Handscomb (52) joined him in passing 30.

India's reply struggled for momentum as Australia's seam attack kept things tight early on, but it was a sensational set of six from Zampa (3-46 from 10 overs) that really damaged the hosts.

Having removed top-scorer Rohit Sharma (56) at the start of the 29th over, Zampa had Ravindra Jadeja stumped three balls later to leave India in deep trouble at 132-6.

Kedar Jadhav (44) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (46) threatened to deny Australia with a 91-run partnership, but Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson removed them in successive balls and India ultimately fell some way short on 237 all out, losing their last wicket to the final ball of the innings.