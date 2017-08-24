Michael Schumacher's son to drive in Spa tribute

Spa (Belgium), Aug 24 (AFP) Michael Schumacher's teenage son will drive one of his father's cars before Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix to mark the 25th anniversary of the seven- time world champion's first Formula One victory.

According to the organisers, Mick Schumacher, 18, who currently races in Formula Three, will drive demonstration laps on the Spa circuit in a Benetton car before the showpiece Formula One race.

"There was no hint of a doubt in my mind that I wanted to do this," said Schumacher Jnr in a statement.

It will mark the 25th anniversary of his father's first victory in Formula One, at Spa, before he went on to win 90 more races in an illustrious career.

Michael Schumacher, 48, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

After two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, the German won five in a row with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, then retired in 2006 before making a comeback with Mercedes, but could not repeat his earlier success.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Thursday that a permanent exhibition dedicated to Michael Schumacher's achievements will open in April 2018 as part of a new museum.

The Motorworld museum, housed at a former airport on the outskirts of Cologne, will house the Michael Schumacher Private Collection and include many of the Formula 1 cars he drove during his career