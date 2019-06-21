×
AC Milan appoint ex-Roma chief Massara as sporting director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST
Frederic Massara - cropped
Frederic Massara during his time at Palermo

AC Milan have continued their backroom revamp by bringing in Frederic Massara as sporting director.

The Serie A side replaced Paris Saint-Germain-bound Leonardo with Paolo Maldini in the technical director role last week and Zvonimir Boban was named chief football officer.

And Milan have now added to their staff with the appointment of Massara, who had been working in the same capacity for league rivals Roma before mutually agreeing to depart the club this month. 

He has been tasked with overseeing all technical and sporting operations at San Siro and will report directly to Maldini.

"We are very happy to welcome Frederic to our working team," Maldini told the club's official website.

"Thanks to his preparation, seriousness and professionalism he will be an added value to AC Milan as well as being functional to the strategies to be undertaken in our growth path."

There has also been a change in the dugout at Milan since their disappointing fifth-place finish in 2018-19, with Marco Giampaolo joining from Sampdoria as Gennaro Gattuso's successor.

