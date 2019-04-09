×
AFC Champions League Review: Al Nassr hit form as Al Ain fight back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    09 Apr 2019, 05:18 IST
footballs - cropped
A line of footballs

Al Nassr found form in the AFC Champions League as a 4-1 hiding of Al-Zawraa boosted their hopes of escaping a tight Group A.

Monday's emphatic come-from-behind victory lifted the previously winless Saudi club to within a point of their second-placed opponents, who had gone ahead in the 12th minute through Ahmad Fadel.

Al Zawraa's loss allowed Zob Ahan to take command of the group – a 3-1 win at Al Wasl moving them three points clear in first place.

Esteghlal were the day's other winners, first-half goals from Ali Karimi and Pejman Montazeri enough for a 2-1 home victory over Group C leaders Al Hilal.

Bafetimbi Gomis responded for Zoran Mamic's men in the 71st minute but his goal was not enough to keep Iranian outfit Esteghlal from improving their tally to four points.

That number puts them level with Al Duhail, who squandered a two-goal lead in drawing 2-2 against Al Ain in Doha.

Jamal Maroof halved the home side's commanding early advantage prior to the break and it was a foul on him that gifted Caio the chance to equalise from the spot.

Amine Lecomte kept out the spot-kick, but the goalkeeper went from hero to villain as his handling error allowed Marcus Berg to earn Al Ain a second point from their three games.

