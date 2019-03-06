AFC Champions League Review: Lee's landmark has Jeonbuk up and running
Veteran Lee Dong-gook became the all-time leading goalscorer in the AFC Champions League as Jeonbuk Motors started their 2019 campaign with a convincing 3-1 over Beijing Guoan on Wednesday.
Lee, 39, netted his 37th career goal in the continental competition three minutes into the second half of the Group G encounter when he stabbed home Han Kyo-won's cross from six yards.
That goal restored Jeonbuk's lead after Han's opener was cancelled out before the break by Zhang Xizhe, and Lee then floated in a cross for Kim Shin-wook to head home Jeonbuk's third at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.
Urawa Reds – champions in 2017 – also started with three points in the same group, the Japanese side running out 3-0 winners against Buriram United.
FULL-TIME | Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC 3-1 Beijing FC— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) March 6, 2019
First win for @Jeonbuk_hyundai in Group G with a victory over @FCBeijingGuoan. Lee Dong Gook picked up his 37th goal in AFC Champions League history! #JEOvBJG #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/EQ6rWiTYNW
Tomoaki Makino opened the scoring in the 50th minute and a brace from Daiki Hashioka completed an ultimately comfortable win in Saitama.
In Group H, Hulk converted an 89th-minute penalty as Shanghai SIPG sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale.
Hidemasa Morita was adjudged to have handled and Hulk confidently dispatched the spot-kick to get the Chinese Super League side off to a winning start.
Also in Group H, Sydney FC played out a goalless draw with Ulsan.