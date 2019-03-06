×
AFC Champions League Review: Lee's landmark has Jeonbuk up and running

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    06 Mar 2019, 19:46 IST
leedonggook - Cropped
Jeonbuk Motors striker Lee Dong-gook

Veteran Lee Dong-gook became the all-time leading goalscorer in the AFC Champions League as Jeonbuk Motors started their 2019 campaign with a convincing 3-1 over Beijing Guoan on Wednesday.

Lee, 39, netted his 37th career goal in the continental competition three minutes into the second half of the Group G encounter when he stabbed home Han Kyo-won's cross from six yards.

That goal restored Jeonbuk's lead after Han's opener was cancelled out before the break by Zhang Xizhe, and Lee then floated in a cross for Kim Shin-wook to head home Jeonbuk's third at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Urawa Reds – champions in 2017 – also started with three points in the same group, the Japanese side running out 3-0 winners against Buriram United.

Tomoaki Makino opened the scoring in the 50th minute and a brace from Daiki Hashioka completed an ultimately comfortable win in Saitama.

In Group H, Hulk converted an 89th-minute penalty as Shanghai SIPG sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale.

Hidemasa Morita was adjudged to have handled and Hulk confidently dispatched the spot-kick to get the Chinese Super League side off to a winning start.

Also in Group H, Sydney FC played out a goalless draw with Ulsan.

