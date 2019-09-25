Agent fees cap and international loan limit endorsed by FIFA committee

Mino Raiola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

New measures limiting fees paid to footballers' agents and the amount of international loans clubs can be party to have been "endorsed" by FIFA's Football Stakeholders Committee.

It had been proposed that, under new regulations, agents would not be able to receive more than 10 per cent of the transfer fee when working for a selling club, while those acting on behalf of players will be entitled to up to "three per cent of the player's remuneration".

Agents working with "engaging clubs" will also only be able to earn three per cent of the player's fee, while the measures shall limit "multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest" in transfers as well.

The committee also approved the introduction of international loan limits for players aged 22 and over, with a maximum of eight in and out from 2020-21, with that figure decreasing to six in 2022-23, with no more than three in and three out between the same clubs.

Those measures endorsed are to be put to the FIFA Council at its next meeting on October 24.

The potential rules have been raised following the endorsement of proposals made in 2018, with FIFA already developing the reintroduction of a "mandatory licensing system for agents" and the FIFA Clearing House, a system via which all agent commissions are to be paid.