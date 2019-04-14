×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ajax to assess De Jong's hamstring injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:42 IST
FrenkieDeJong - cropped
Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie De Jong's substitution during Ajax's 6-2 Eredivisie win over Excelsior on Saturday was a precaution, according to head coach Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona-bound midfielder De Jong moved gingerly down the tunnel holding the back of his leg after half an hour at the John Cruyff ArenA.

That prompted fears of an injury that would rule the 21-year-old out of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Juventus.

The tie is all square at 1-1 after David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener in Amsterdam this week.

Although Ten Hag confirmed De Jong had been troubled by hamstring pain, he was unable to offer a verdict on the full extent of the problem.

"There is not a whole lot I can say about Frenkie right now," he told Fox Sports NL.

"His hamstring was bugging him, that's why I took him off. I didn't want to take any risks.

"We'll have to see how it develops in the coming hours and days."

Ten Hag explained De Jong had been fully fit going into the match, where Klaas-Jan Huntelaar hit a hat-trick and Dusan Tadic completed a brace from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

"There weren't any issues before the game," he added.

"Frenkie was fit to play, but on the pitch I saw him struggling with his movement.

"That only got worse as the game progressed, and that's why we decided to not take any risks."

The result moved Ajax three points clear at the summit, with second-placed PSV playing their game in hand at home to De Graafschap on Sunday. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Ajax hit by De Jong injury blow ahead of Juve clash
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ajax vs Juventus Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confirms hamstring injury for De Brunye
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward set to feature against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo on track to face Ajax in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Allegri confident Ronaldo will face Ajax
RELATED STORY
Playing the Ajax way, Ajax have shown they have enough talent to compete with the best.
RELATED STORY
Allegri heaps praise on Barcelona bound Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo back in Juve squad to face Ajax
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ronaldo is in danger of missing the first leg of Champions League quarter-final tie against Ajax as Allegri provides injury update
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us