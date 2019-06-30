×
Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world - Doni

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    30 Jun 2019, 19:32 IST
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Former Liverpool shot-stopper Alexander Doni has hailed the club's current goalkeeper Alisson as the best in the world.

Doni played for a host of Brazilian clubs in a career that also included six years at Roma and a brief stint at Liverpool.

And the 39-year-old told Liverpool's official website that not only was he immediately impressed by Alisson, a fellow Brazilian, he also recommended the English giants move to sign him.

Liverpool tracked Alisson from there, eventually making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper in 2018.

"When I saw him play, I immediately recommended him to [goalkeeping coach] John [Achterberg] and tried to get him signed," Doni said.

"I explained to John that he was a very skilful player and that he would soon play for the national team.

"The first time I saw him playing for Inter, I knew he had what it takes to succeed in the Premier League."

Alisson moved from Inter to Roma before joining Liverpool last year and he proved his worth in a terrific season that saw Jurgen Klopp's side win the Champions League and push Manchester City all the way in a gripping Premier League title race.

Asked if Alisson was now the best goalkeeper in the world, Doni added: "Yes, without a doubt.

"I am very impressed with how quick he was able to adapt to the way the Premier League is played and how quick he obtained success in England.

"This only shows what a great player and a person he is. Besides being an overall complete player, I really like how he is able to maintain calm and control."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
