Arbeloa tells Real Madrid to sign Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Jun 2019, 10:54 IST
Lionel Messi - cropped
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Real Madrid have been urged to sign one of Lionel Messi's children by Alvaro Arbeloa after the Barcelona superstar revealed his son Mateo cheers for their LaLiga rivals.

Messi claimed another LaLiga title this season but Champions League and Copa del Rey defeats to Liverpool and Valencia respectively has seen the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ruthlessly trolled by his own son.

"Thiago never misses a match," Lionel Messi told TyC Sports. "Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts.

"We were playing at home and he said to me, 'I'm Liverpool, who beat you'; 'Valencia won, eh - I'm Valencia'.

"The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother. He's the one who is a Madrid fan."

Messi's comments caught the attention of former Madrid full-back Arbeloa, who won LaLiga and two Champions League trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Let's get him [Mateo] signed," ex-Spain international and World Cup winner Arbeloa tweeted on Wednesday.

Messi – preparing for the Copa America with Argentina – scored a LaLiga-high 36 goals in 2018-19 as he claimed his sixth European Golden Shoe.

The 31-year-old finished the season with 51 goals in all competitions as Barca reached the Champions League semi-final and Copa del Rey decider.

Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Lionel Messi News: Former Real Madrid star wants Los Blancos to sign the Argentine's son
Fetching more content...
