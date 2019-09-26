Arsenal captains to be decided by secret player vote

Mesut Ozil captaining Arsenal

Arsenal players were asked to vote for their choice as club captain in a secret ballot, Rob Holding has revealed.

Granit Xhaka has worn the armband in the early weeks of the 2019-20 season with head coach Unai Emery yet to confirm a permanent skipper.

Last season he named a group of five captains including Xhaka and Mesut Ozil but three of them - Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey - have since left Arsenal.

"We had a vote the other week, so we'll see what happens and see who gets named," defender Holding told reporters after Tuesday's 5-0 EFL Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

"[We had to] write names down and then give them to the manager. He will go through them obviously with his input and then we'll see what happens.

"I don't know [when the decision will be announced]. I think it will be in the next couple of days or weeks. I have no idea."

Players nominating their captain is not unusual, with David Silva elected for his final year at Manchester City after a dressing-room vote.

Best feeling in the world, honoured to wear the armband! Top work from the boys tonight! You knowww!!! #COYG pic.twitter.com/kKqzvRigmM — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 24, 2019

Arsenal fans have suggested Holding should be a captaincy contender, the centre-back having worn the armband during the Forest win after Ozil was substituted.

"I would love to be a captain and being captain of Arsenal is unbelievable," he added.

"It would be a great feeling. We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks. If I get it, I will be more than happy.

"When I was told I was going to be vice-captain it was an honour. As soon as Mesut came off, I knew I was getting the armband, so it was just a great moment for me."