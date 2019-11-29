Arsenal sack Emery: Ljungberg wants 'smiles on faces again'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg is keen to get Arsenal fans back on side as he begins his tenure as interim head coach.

Club great Ljungberg was placed in temporary charge after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday, the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss paying the price for a winless run of seven matches in all competitions.

Thursday's 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt saw a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd boo their team once more and Ljungberg knows a key part of his role is to bring back a semblance of a feelgood factor – starting with Sunday's trip to Norwich City.

"However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again," the former Sweden midfielder tweeted.

"We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let's get to work!"

Ljungberg was a star performer for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, representing the club between 1998 and 2007.

He won two Premier League titles, scoring 12 times in 25 appearances as the Gunners tasted glory in 2001-02 before netting in a 2-0 FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea that season to complete the double.

It was the first of three winners' medals in the competition for Ljungberg, who also starred in Wenger's celebrated "Invincibles" side, who marched to the 2003-04 Premier League crown without losing a single top-flight match.