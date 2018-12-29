×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal to assess Mustafi, Monreal and Bellerin for Liverpool clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    29 Dec 2018, 02:35 IST
Shkodran Mustafi
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin face late fitness tests ahead of Arsenal's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have won one of their past four games in all competitions amid a defensive injury crisis that has seen Unai Emery forced to use Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the back.

But Mustafi, Monreal and Bellerin could give the Arsenal boss a boost for Saturday's visit to Anfield, with Liverpool six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal said in a medical update on Friday that Monreal and Mustafi will have right hamstring injuries assessed ahead of the game, with Bellerin's left calf also to be tested.

Mustafi last played in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on December 8, while Bellerin has been out since a 3-2 loss at Southampton on December 16 and Monreal missed the Boxing Day draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

There were also reports Mesut Ozil, who has struggled to nail down a spot in team since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger, did not travel to Liverpool with the squad.

Liverpool will be without defender Joe Gomez and vice-captain James Milner, with the latter struggling to recover from a muscle injury.

But Mohamed Salah will be available to Jurgen Klopp after the Egypt star avoided punishment for winning a contentious penalty in the Reds' defeat of Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: Should we expect the unexpected...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: 8 players could be unavailable against...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
Today BRI EVE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Today FUL HUD 08:30 PM Fulham vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI CAR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Cardiff City
Today TOT WOL 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today WAT NEW 08:30 PM Watford vs Newcastle
Today LIV ARS 11:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CRY CHE 05:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BUR WES 07:45 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 07:45 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN AFC 10:00 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us