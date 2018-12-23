Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Late Roofe strike secures top spot in the Championship
Leeds United moved top of the Championship after Kemar Roofe's 95th-minute strike secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.
It looked like Norwich City would be taking pole position, but Roofe struck deep into stoppage time to claim a vital victory.
Marcelo Bielsa's side were up against it from the 17th minute, when Conor Hourihane added to Tammy Abraham's well-crafted opener.
But, buoyed by an excellent finish from half-time substitute Jack Clarke in the 56th minute, Leeds restored parity when Pontus Jansson headed home from a corner soon after.
Leeds were unfortunate that referee Andy Madley failed to spot a clear handball from Glenn Whelan in the box, but their fortune changed in the final minute of stoppage time when Villa failed to clear a long ball and Roofe hammered home a volley to gift the visitors a perfect early Christmas present.
90' YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!!!! KEMAR ROOFE GETS ONE AT THE END TO GIVE #LUFC THE LEAD!!!— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 23, 2018
The victory means Leeds leapfrog Norwich at the top, while Villa sit 11th.