Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Late Roofe strike secures top spot in the Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    23 Dec 2018, 21:12 IST
Leeds - cropped
Leeds United celebrate Pontus Jansson's equaliser at Aston Villa

Leeds United moved top of the Championship after Kemar Roofe's 95th-minute strike secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

It looked like Norwich City would be taking pole position, but Roofe struck deep into stoppage time to claim a vital victory.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were up against it from the 17th minute, when Conor Hourihane added to Tammy Abraham's well-crafted opener.

But, buoyed by an excellent finish from half-time substitute Jack Clarke in the 56th minute, Leeds restored parity when Pontus Jansson headed home from a corner soon after.

Leeds were unfortunate that referee Andy Madley failed to spot a clear handball from Glenn Whelan in the box, but their fortune changed in the final minute of stoppage time when Villa failed to clear a long ball and Roofe hammered home a volley to gift the visitors a perfect early Christmas present.

The victory means Leeds leapfrog Norwich at the top, while Villa sit 11th.

